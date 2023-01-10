'It's so sad': Madison East students devastated after drag show postponed for safety concerns

MADISON (WKOW) -- Students at Madison East High School are upset and confused after school officials announced their student-led drag show scheduled for next week was going to be postponed indefinitely.
According to Principal Mikki Smith, the decision came after the school received "several messages that raised a number of safety concerns."
The drag show, which was being organized by the school's Gender and Sexuality Alliance (GSA) Club, was scheduled for January 19, but will now be held on an unspecified date. Officials say they have to discuss safety measures more, before settling on a new date.
Ry Feiner, a senior and member of the GSA Club, said the club is normally her safe space.
"I really enjoy the community," Feiner said. "I really enjoy being in a place where I know that I can easily relate to so many people."
Feiner says she and other GSA members are upset that people outside of the school had this type of influence.
"It's so sad. I just don't understand," Feiner said.
Another GSA member who spoke to 27 News was so concerned about safety they wished to remain anonymous.
"It's alarming," the student said. "But I would rather not have a drag show and make sure every single kid is safe."
Principal Smith declined to comment further to 27 News on what the messages entailed. But in a letter sent to families, she emphasized safety as the school's top priority.
"Without question, the safety of all our students, staff and families must be our top priority," Smith said.
As for Feiner, she's hopeful that the school is able to bring back the drag show before she graduates.
"I hope that this does not hinder the ability for us to continue hosting these events in the future," Feiner said. "Whether it be drag shows or other queer events of any kind, none of these things should be endangered."