'It's still scary that it happened': Madison homeowner recounts struggle with intruder, suspect claims mistake

MADISON (WKOW) — A Madison homeowner said he's still reeling from his struggle with a late-night intruder, as the suspect maintained he meant no harm.
Madison Police officials said the homeowner was injured after he confronted a person attempting to break into his home Monday night in the 500 block of Randall Avenue.
The homeowner asked that he be identified only by his first name, Tim. Tim told 27 News he discovered the man barging into his home just past 11 p.m. and acted, with other family members, asleep.
"Sort of a blur of that adrenaline-fueled scuffle," Tim said. "I got him out the door onto the porch."
Tim said his ribs and back were bruised, knees and mouth were cut.
Madison Police Department spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said officers formed a perimeter around the home and members of the K-9 and drone units also assisted in the search for the suspect. She said Ulises D. Gonzalez, 22, of Madison, was arrested for attempted burglary, battery, disorderly conduct and criminal damage to property.
Tim told 27 News Gonzalez insisted during the tense encounter he belonged in Tim's house. "He said, 'I live here, this is my house.'"
Gonzalez also lives on Randall Avenue, but Tim had never met him. Bond was posted Tuesday and Gonzalez was released from jail. Gonzalez spoke with 27 News from his home and claimed what happened was a mistake.
"I had too many drinks and made a mistake," Gonzalez told 27 News. "I never intended to go rob him or his family and put any of them into danger. I'm just really bothered that I traumatized him like that," Gonzalez said.
"It's still scary that it happened," Tim said. "I had no idea what he was doing there, why he had entered the house, what his intentions were," he said.
Tim said he became concerned as he watched and listened from his locked home as officers located an uncooperative Gonzalez.
"At one point, an officer said, 'I have a gun pointed at you and I'm telling you to get down,'" Tim said. "I was...relieved when that did not escalate any further."
Gonzalez said he's prepared to pay for any damages to Tim's home as the two men fought.