It's the last week of nominations for the United Way of Dane County Community Volunteer Award

MADISON (WKOW) — There is still time to nominate a volunteer who deserves recognition.
The United Way of Dane County is accepting nominations for the 2022 Community Volunteer Awards through Saturday.
"The Community Volunteer Awards are a great way to recognize those who are doing critical, impactful work to make our community a better place to live, for all," said a news release from United Way.
Nominees need to meet the following criteria in order to qualify for the award:
- Youth award recipients must be 18 years or younger.
- The nominee’s activities must impact Dane County.
- Activities can include, but are not limited to, serving nonprofits, neighborhood groups, schools and faith-based organizations.
- Volunteering can include paid time off and reimbursement for expenses.
- Previous nominees and recipients may be nominated again, but recipients of a 2020/2021 award may not be nominated in 2022.
- The nominee’s activities should have occurred in the previous 12 months, but do not necessarily have to be ongoing.
If you want to learn more about the awards or submit a group or individual, click HERE.