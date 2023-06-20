'It's the worst feeling'; Man spends Father's Day searching for missing son

Sauk County (WKOW) -- The father of 13-year-old James Yoblonski spent Father's Day combing through leaves and branches searching for his missing son.
In an interview with 27 News Bill Yoblonski said this has been the hardest eight days of his life.
"It is the worst feeling in the world," he said. "I don't know how to explain it, but it just hits you every which way."
His son James was last seen over a week ago before he left his Reedsburg home in the early morning hours.
Sauk County sheriff investigators said Yoblonski took the family's van and ditched it on the side of Highway 12 near Baraboo, before disappearing into the woods.
Officers from all 72 Wisconsin counties participated in search efforts all week before deciding to pull back on Friday.
The decision came after investigators said they believed James might be purposely avoiding law enforcement while attempting a 'survival mission'.
Sauk County Lieutenant Steven Schram said they worry their large presence might push James further into the woods.
On day eight of the search, Schram said, while they decreased the number of officers on scene, they haven't stopped looking.
"We haven't been able to really rule anything out," Schram explained. "We're trying to keep an open mind as we continue to look for new information and follow up on every single tip and every single piece of information that's brought into us."
Schram said while they know James expressed interest in being a survivalist, they can't be sure that is still or always was his intention.
"Without being able to add context to it, it's difficult to do anything besides make assumptions," he added. "The only person at this point that could truly tell us without any shred of doubt would be James."
He said they need the public's help and asked people to report anything to them, even the smallest details.
"By no means are we giving up the search for James, we're just trying to get as much information as possible and tracking down every single piece of information that comes in to prove whether it's relevant," Schram explained. 'We can't rule anything out until we can absolutely rule it out."
Bill said his family spent the entire weekend looking for his son.
"We were walking into the woods using the bullhorn to holler for James," he said. "Just telling him he was not in trouble and he just needed to come out so we could bring him home."
Bill said he would love to organize a search group if the public would like to help and he is currently putting up flyers in the area.
Anyone with information on James' whereabouts should call the Sauk County Sheriff's Office at 608-355-4495.
Sauk County Crime Stoppers is reminding the public that anyone who takes a runaway in should immediately notify law enforcement.