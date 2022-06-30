It's time for the Rock County Parks photo contest

ROCK COUNTY (WKOW) -- Tomorrow is July 1st, which means that it is Parks and Recreation month for Rock County!
To celebrate, the Rock County Department of Public Works is having a photo contest that encourages everyone to visit Rock County Parks.
During the month of July, you can take a photo at a Rock County park and submit it for a chance to win a prize!
Four random prize winners will be chosen from all entries: two winners will be chosen from the 16 years and younger category, and two winners will be chosen from 17 years and older category.
Submit your photos to parks@co.rock.wi.us or the Rock County Parks Facebook Messenger. Include your name, age and which Rock County Park the photo was taken in your submission.