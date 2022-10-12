'It's time to exercise that right to vote': The Odyssey Project prepares students to head to the polls

MADISON (WKOW) -- We are less than a month away from the general election and people are working to get voters registered and eager to get to the polls.
The Odyssey Project at UW Madison hosted their biennial "Why Vote" event Wednesday, reminding students who are trying to break the cycle of generational poverty their vote matters.
The Odyssey Project, now celebrating their 20th anniversary, was created to give adult students facing economic barriers the opportunity to go to college.
"The goal is to get people excited about voting, especially those who are traditionally told that you shouldn't vote, or you don't need to vote," Emily Auerbach, Odyssey Director, said.
Past and current students came to the event to recognize the privilege of voting— a privilege many of them may not have had if they were born a generation or two earlier.
"Many of the students reading will talk about how their ancestors were beaten, or even died fighting for the right to vote, or women who weren't even allowed to vote," Auerbach said. "So, it's time to exercise that right to vote. It matters."
For Odyssey students, getting to a voting booth is a lot like their decision to start taking classes. They're taking action to create a better future for themselves and their families.
Marisol Gonzalez came to the U.S. at 19 as a single mother. She dreamed of higher education, but the cost made it seem impossible.
"I always knew that I wanted to go to school. And I want to have a better education and higher education. But it was always like barriers since the beginning of my life," Gonzalez said.
She found the Odyssey Project, graduated in 2017 and is now an Odyssey teacher.
"Odyssey gave me the voice that I needed and the passion that I needed," Gonzalez said.
The tools that she was given through Odyssey have empowered her to realize she is capable of so much more than she once thought.
"Sometimes we see in the world injustice, and the system's injustice, and we think, oh, 'it's a big thing that I cannot do anything about,'" Gonzalez said. "But actually, when you vote, you can do a lot."
"Everyone should have an equal chance of becoming what they want to become," said Mark Anothony Español.
Español was introduced to the Odyssey Project when he was in prison.
"I started out to see serving a 16-year prison bid, I started at Odyssey Beyond Bars," Español said. "Odyssey for me changed my life, it gave me the strength to continue to push forward, especially when I became a free man."
He credits Odyssey for showing him the transformational powers of loving and investing in yourself.
"Any individual out there who is interested in either education or a better life, a better family, better income that starts with loving yourself, that starts with believing yourself," Español said. "And that starts with getting up and going out and doing something about it. Like voting."
October 12th has officially been declared Odyssey Day by Governor Evers and Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway.