'It's truly a miracle': stolen puppy reunited with owners

LAKE DELTON (WKOW) -- A Wisconsin Dells-area family has been reunited with their puppy Maybel, who was stolen from their car more than a week ago.
"There's just no words. We're so happy to have her back," said Julie Knudson.
"It's still unbelievable. It's like winning the lotto," said Kraig Knudson.
The Knudsons said it's been an unforgettable journey for their puppy Maybel, from the day she was stolen from Kraig's truck in Lake Delton to being reunited in Chicago, and Julie says at times this 11-day adventure was disheartening
"The more days that passed, we were losing more and more hope because we thought, you know, the chances are she could be anywhere by that point," said Julie.
Kraig said that when Maybel was taken from this parking lot there were several false leads and he started to lose hope.
"This tip came in Sunday and when that fell apart about last Wednesday. It was devastating that this was all a bogus story," said Kraig.
"We were just talking about if we can't get her back, we just hoped that she was with a family with kids because she loves our grandkids.
The Knudsons said their hope rekindled when they received an email from a man saying he had their dog, but this time they asked for proof.
"Could you send me a couple more pictures than the one that he had? We were pretty sure from that one," said Kraig.
The man who sent the email said he'd bring Maybel to the Chicago Police Headquarters and be dressed very distinctively.
"He said, I'll be the man wearing church clothes with a pink duffel bag," said Kraig.
"At first we didn't think that she was there," said Julie.
The Knudsons said their hearts sank once again.
"We couldn't see any pink bag or any dog and Julie said is this another false lead," said Kraig
"And all of a sudden, they brought this little pink backpack and I saw her little head and I just ran out of the truck. It was crazy and then I grabbed her," said Julie.
Finding a dog in Lake Delton is tough, and the odds of finding a puppy in Chicago are virtually impossible, so the Knudsons think Maybel's return is truly a miracle.
"I truly believe that God was with us all the way," said Julie.
"It was such a long shot to find her and so many people didn't believe we could," said Kraig.
Because of Kraig's dogged determination this 'furry tale' has a happy ending.
Police are still investigating how Maybel ended up in Chicago.
The Knudsons say they're thankful for the people who helped bring her home, particularly the Lake Delton and Chicago Police Departments.