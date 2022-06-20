 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 7 PM CDT TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values of 100 to 105 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of east central, south central and southeast
Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From noon to 7 PM CDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible.

To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and
Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks
in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat
should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an
emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

'It's what our ancestors did': Ho-Chunk Nation's Dugout Canoe Journey begins

  • Updated
Boat

MADISON (WKOW) -- A tradition generations in the making is taking place on Wisconsin waters this week.

That is the Ho-Chunk Nation's Dugout Canoe Journey.

On the journey, groups will travel through all four of Madison's lakes, as well as, the Rock River in Beloit over the span of one week.

During that time, they will learn about language, culture and other history. One member of the Ho-Chunk Nation said this is what makes it so special.

"It's what our ancestors did," Demetria Abangan said. "They canoed in this same place that we did--except it was a lot different back then."

Recently, the Wisconsin Historical Society extracted a thousand year old dugout canoe from the bottom of Lake Mendota. Another member of the Ho-Chunk Nation said this added additional meaning to this year's trip.

"It was really, really, really meaningful to see the site where they found the dugout originally," Arvina Martin said. "Knowing that my ancestors left something there in the year 800 and I live maybe a mile or two away from that--it's just really profound."

The public is invited to meet up with members of the Ho-Chunk Nation during the stops they make. You can follow their journey on Facebook.