'It's what our ancestors did': Ho-Chunk Nation's Dugout Canoe Journey begins

MADISON (WKOW) -- A tradition generations in the making is taking place on Wisconsin waters this week.
That is the Ho-Chunk Nation's Dugout Canoe Journey.
On the journey, groups will travel through all four of Madison's lakes, as well as, the Rock River in Beloit over the span of one week.
During that time, they will learn about language, culture and other history. One member of the Ho-Chunk Nation said this is what makes it so special.
"It's what our ancestors did," Demetria Abangan said. "They canoed in this same place that we did--except it was a lot different back then."
Recently, the Wisconsin Historical Society extracted a thousand year old dugout canoe from the bottom of Lake Mendota. Another member of the Ho-Chunk Nation said this added additional meaning to this year's trip.
"It was really, really, really meaningful to see the site where they found the dugout originally," Arvina Martin said. "Knowing that my ancestors left something there in the year 800 and I live maybe a mile or two away from that--it's just really profound."
The public is invited to meet up with members of the Ho-Chunk Nation during the stops they make. You can follow their journey on Facebook.