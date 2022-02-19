'It's wonderful': Hundreds take Polar Plunge to raise money for Special Olympics Wisconsin

MADISON (WKOW) -- Hundreds of brave Wisconsinites took the Polar Plunge Saturday to mark the 50th anniversary of the Special Olympics programs in Wisconsin and raise money to keep the programs alive for years to come.
"We have about 650 crazy souls jumping in the freezing Lake Monona today," Lucas Molloy, Director of Development said.
This was part of a month long effort of Polar Plunges to raise $250,000 for Special Olympics Wisconsin. Funds will benefit 9,000 Special Olympics athletes across the state.
One of those athletes, Jake Casper, said that he was happy to see so many people take the plunge.
"It's wonderful," Casper said.
Casper also shared what activities he plans to participate in this summer as a result of money raised.
"Bowling, basketball, track and field, golf, power lifting and softball," Casper said.
There are four more chances to take the Polar Plunge in Wisconsin to raise money for Special Olympics programs this month.
Those are the following:
- February 26 Lambeau Field – Green Bay, Wis.
- February 26 Milwaukee County Zoo – Milwaukee, Wis.
- March 5 Half Moon Beach – Eau Claire, Wis.
- March 5 Black River Beach – La Crosse, Wis.
Special Olympics is also collecting donations online to help them reach their goal. Anyone interested in donating to that can do so here.