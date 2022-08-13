'Its worth it': Young athletes participate in 16th annual Oregon Kids Triathlon

OREGON (WKOW) -- Several young athletes had their hall of fame moment at the 16th annual Oregon Kids Triathlon Saturday.
The course includes swimming, biking and running for kids ages five to 14.
Jaqueline Welp has been participating in the Triathlon since she was eligible. Almost a decade later, she said it has made her strong and courageous.
"I've learned that even if you're stuck, to keep going and that there's always something in it for you, like either just memories, or just crossing the finish line," Welp said.
Welp recommends other kids give the Triathlon a go, even if they've never done anything like it, or even if they don't finish.
"Its worth it," Welp said. "Even if its just for fun."
The Triathlon aims to provide opportunities for kids of all abilities.
