'It's wrong to ban ChatGPT': UW-Madison professor suggests using AI in the classroom

MADISON (WKOW) -- The new artificial intelligence (AI) ChatGPT has been under fire for its potential misuses since its inception, but one UW-Madison professor believes it could be more of a tool than a threat.
ChatGPT describes itself as "a state-of-the-art natural language processing model developed by OpenAI, specifically designed for conversational language, and is capable of generating responses to input in a way that mimics human conversation."
As we first reported in January, the newly released AI is being used by students at UW-Madison to write essays, do homework and even generate code on its own.
While some believe using the chat bot is akin to plagiarism, other educators like UW-Madison's Sears Bascom Professor of Learning Analytics David Williamson Shaffer say banning such a tool in the classroom is even worse.
"It's wrong to ban ChatGPT," Shaffer said. "Because students are going to need to know how to use these technologies correctly, they're going to need to know how to use them without plagiarizing and they're going to need to know how to use them to ask the right questions."
While Shaffer said he wouldn't speculate on the future, he could easily see the technology becoming another commonplace tool in the education system in the coming years.
"I was a teacher in the 1980s, when calculators came into the math classroom, and my colleagues were worried that students would never learn to add," Shaffer said. "And of course, that's not what happened. The school system adapts."
ChatGPT is already being implemented in some classrooms at UW-Madison, and Shaffer says that's not a bad thing.
"What schools need to do, rather than banning these technologies is figure out how to teach students to use them appropriately," Shaffer said.
There has been some government pushback, however. Just Tuesday, the Biden administration pushed for stronger safety measures and regulations on artificial intelligence systems before they're made readily available to the public.
The main concern from the administration was how the software could take advantage of consumers without them knowing, something Shaffer says worries him as well.
"The algorithms are hidden," Shaffer said. "And they have the potential to be making decisions that impact a large number of people, without anybody really having any control or oversight over it."
But Shaffer argues, ChatGPT also has its flaws. For one, the AI often gets things wrong or even makes things up based on knowledge scoured from the internet.
"It's partly a phenomenon called AI hallucination, where literally, what these algorithms are doing is just trying to predict what text comes next," Shaffer said. "That makes the most sense. And so sometimes what they're predicting isn't actually true."
Shaffer recounted a time where one of his students used ChatGPT to rewrite an essay for her and make it more clear. It generated an accurate output, but when asked to cite where the information came from, it stumbled.
"It just made up articles. It made up books. It gave the title and the page number and everything, and everything looked right," Shaffer said. "It just wasn't true at all. It literally just made up references."
Despite its many flaws, Shaffer admits the new AI is impressive and is more powerful and human-like than any AI before.
Most importantly, Shaffer suggests teachers adapt to the new technology sooner rather than later, because it's likely here to stay. And if teachers are worried students will use it to cheat, then that probably reflects more on the teaching than the tool.
"If we ask students questions that only require knowing something, and not actually understanding something, then sure ChatGPT may be able to answer it," Shaffer said. "But what that says is we're asking the wrong questions, not that ChatGPT is the problem."