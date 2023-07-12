'It's your worst nightmare coming true'; Sauk County teen missing for a month

SAUK COUNTY (WKOW) -- 13-year-old James Yoblonski has now been missing for exactly one month.
Yoblonski went missing from his home near Reedsburg back in June.
Officials believe he took the family van and left it on the side of Highway 12 near Devil's Lake State Park.
The Sauk County Sheriff said they are still working to find him, and there are several people working on the case.
Yoblonski's father, Bill Yoblonski, sat down with 27 News and said waiting for answers has been a nightmare.
"It's your worst nightmare coming true," Bill said.
30 days and 30 sleepless nights, Bill Yoblonski said he hasn't stopped wondering where his son could be.
"I wanna know where he's at," he said. "I don't care why he did it, I just wanna know where he's at and I want him home."
Bill said trying to describe what this past month has been like feels impossible.
"[It's been] a living hell," he said. "Not sleeping, nightmares, getting tips from different people and searching different fields."
He remembered the moment he realized his son was gone.
"He wasn't in bed so I checked the bathroom, he wasn't there, so when I turned around and looked out the window, the van was gone," Bill added.
Bill said he's holding on to hope that his son will be found, but is growing frustrated.
"I'm not getting a lot of answers from the sheriff's department," he explained. "I'm getting some, but a lot of unanswered questions."
27 News reached out to the sheriff's office and was told to email them with any questions.
We sent a list of questions including: Is James’ disappearance being investigated as a criminal matter? If so, are there any suspects? Do you believe James met with someone? Do you think he's still in the woods?
The lieutenant responded with a press release which said it's still an active investigation and they are looking into all avenues. However, he did not answer our questions.
When James Yoblonski first went missing, investigators told reporters they did not believe anything suspicious happened.
After several days of searching, they told reporters they believed Yoblonski might be attempting a survival mission.
Fast forward a few weeks and they have not said if either of those statements are still true.
With so many unknowns, Bill Yoblonski said it's hard to not think the worst.
"I'm thinking it was an abduction," he said. "There's no clues in the woods."
No matter what, Bill said he won't stop looking.
"I just want him home," he added.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Sauk County Sheriff's Office at (608) 356-4895.