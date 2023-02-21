'I've been doing this for 40 years': Lane's Bakery owners announce their retirement

MADISON (WKOW) -- The owners of Lane's Bakery on Park Street said they've decided it's time to hang up their aprons and retire.
Lane's is a family-owned business that's been open since 1954.
Charles Lane and his wife Becky are the third generation of the Lane family to work there.
Charles told 27 News they're retiring so he and Becky can spend more time together.
"I've been doing this for 40 years," Charles said. "And it's tough work. It's tough on the body. And I do still enjoy it. But it's just, it's time to enjoy life a little bit, you know."
The Lanes say they hope to sell the bakery to someone who will keep it a family place.