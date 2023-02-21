 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM WEDNESDAY TO NOON CST
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation expected. Total snow and sleet
accumulations of 2 to 4 inches and ice accumulations of one
tenth to a quarter of an inch. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE...Iowa, Dane, Jefferson, Waukesha and Milwaukee Counties.

* WHEN...From 9 AM Wednesday to noon CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Power outages and tree damage are likely due to the
ice. Travel could be nearly impossible. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

'I've been doing this for 40 years': Lane's Bakery owners announce their retirement

MADISON (WKOW) -- The owners of Lane's Bakery on Park Street said they've decided it's time to hang up their aprons and retire.

Lane's is a family-owned business that's been open since 1954.

Charles Lane and his wife Becky are the third generation of the Lane family to work there.

Charles told 27 News they're retiring so he and Becky can spend more time together.

"I've been doing this for 40 years," Charles said. "And it's tough work. It's tough on the body. And I do still enjoy it. But it's just, it's time to enjoy life a little bit, you know."

The Lanes say they hope to sell the bakery to someone who will keep it a family place.

