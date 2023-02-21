'I've been doing this for 40 years': Lane's Bakery owners announce their retirement

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM WEDNESDAY TO NOON CST THURSDAY... * WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation expected. Total snow and sleet accumulations of 2 to 4 inches and ice accumulations of one tenth to a quarter of an inch. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Iowa, Dane, Jefferson, Waukesha and Milwaukee Counties. * WHEN...From 9 AM Wednesday to noon CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Power outages and tree damage are likely due to the ice. Travel could be nearly impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&