'I've been there, and I've been hungry': Barneveld Community Cafe addresses food insecurities in rural areas

BARNEVELD (WKOW) -- The Barneveld Community Café is kickstarting its one and only annual fundraiser: The Empty Plate.
Cliff and Yvonne Hooks opened the café together in 2020, right as the pandemic began. But theirs is no ordinary café -- what sets makes theirs special is the prices on their menus: $0.
The Hooks said many people in their community are currently experiencing food insecurity. Which is something they said they are no strangers to.
"I've been there, and I've been hungry," Yvonne said. "And the same goes for Cliff as well. So, we know what it is like, and we ultimately want to take away the stigma of hunger."
To address this issue, they are serving up the Empty Plate Fundraiser.
"People are hungry in our community. And this is just a gentle visual reminder," Yvonne said.
To support the café, Yvonne said people can get their own "Empty Plate" by donating something as small as 25 cents or as large as $5,000. The empty plates represent how many people are going without food, and for an entirely donation run café, the fundraiser makes a huge impact.
The Hooks said the purpose of the fundraiser is to remind others that while they may have a large, holiday meal, others are going without one.
"With it being holiday season, some people, what they got for a holiday dinner is an empty plate," Cliff said.
Yvonne said since they opened in 2020, she has been keeping a tally on the amount of people that they serve. She said it's unbelievable how fast the need is growing, mainly in children and seniors.
If you're interested in donating to the cause, you can visit the café Wednesday through Sunday, 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. You can also be sent a virtual plate.
They are also auctioning off a Green Bay Packers football.