'I've got room in my car': Traveling across state lines for abortions

MADISON (WKOW) -- Following the Supreme Court's ruling to overturn Roe V. Wade, eliminating the constitutional right to an abortion, some people in Wisconsin are looking for alternative routes.
Organizations and everyday people have started offering people seeking an abortion a ride to Illinois or Minnesota.
Hailey, who identifies as pro-choice, posted on Facebook offering help to those in need.
She said giving some a ride would be the least she could do, "I've got room in my car."
"I feel like I have to do something because nothing ever got better just by hoping it would," Hailey said. "If I want something to change, I have to do something about that."
Hailey's not alone in her efforts.
Matthew, who also identifies as pro-choice, said it's the perfect time for people to step up and get involved.
He added that the impact on underserved communities could be massive.
"People, especially in marginalized communities, BIPOC people, queer people, poor people, they are going to be the most affected," Matthew said.
The potential impact has caused some to take matters into their own hands.
Jazzman Brown's organization, Feeding The Youth, is helping raise money for transportation to states where abortion is still legal.
She said she's aware that there could be consequences.
"Am I anticipating them? Yes," she said. "Am I willing to face them and stand up for my community? Yes."
On the other side, some hope to prevent anyone from making that trip and decision. Anna DeMeuse with Pro-Life Wisconsin said they want to help people struggling with that choice.
"Our work's not complete," she said. "We're still going to amplify our efforts to reach those women and let them know that there's other options. We're here for them every step of the way."
She said Pro-Life Wisconsin has several resources to help someone before and after giving birth.
"We have funds specifically set up at Pro-Life Wisconsin specifically for abortion minded women so they never have to make that difficult choice," she added.
However, Matthew, Hailey and Brown all said they recommend donating to help people with access to a safe abortion.
"The National Network of Abortion Funds is the first place I'd recommend," Matthew said.
Resources recommended by Matthew and Hailey:
- National Network of Abortion Funds
- Midwest Access Coalition
- Brigid Alliance Options Fund
- Women's Medical Fund
Resources recommended by DeMeuse:
Resources recommended by Brown: