'I've never had anything like that happen here': 2 dead in Juneau County domestic incident

PLYMOUTH TOWNSHIP, Wis. (WKOW) -- Two people were found dead Wednesday night when deputies responded to a domestic disturbance on County Road O.
Juneau County Sheriff Brent H. Oleson said a woman is believed to be the victim of a homicide. A man died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Elroy residents told 27 News they were shocked to hear the news because nothing ever happens in their small town of about 1,400 people.
"Shocking," Ken Dallmann said. "Shocking because I've never had anything like that happen here to my knowledge and I'm 84 years old."
Residents also said it's extremely sad and some added it shines light on the need for more mental health and domestic violence resources in rural areas.
Audio from scanner traffic details the 911 call and reports of several shots fired. The operator is heard telling officials 'three more shots fired' at least three times.
At one point, a responding officer asks another if he had any shields. The officers responded saying he had two.
Oleson declined to release the name of the two involved but said the public is not in danger.
If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic violence, you can find a list of resources below. You can also call The National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799- 7233.
