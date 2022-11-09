'I've never seen anything like it': Voters share experience after waiting hours in line to cast their ballot

TOWN OF MIDDLETON (WKOW) -- Voters all over the state made their way to their polling places to cast their ballot on Tuesday, and according to the Dane County Clerk, turnout was trending high.

Dane County Clerk Scott McDonell said in a Tweet turnout was possibly reaching 90% in some places. And at some of those places, people could really see the huge turnout.

In videos and images sent to 27 News, lines of voters wrap around the Town of Middleton Town Hall.

Town of Middleton resident Michel Bernier has lived in the area for nearly 10 years. In all his time living there, he said he has never experienced what he did Tuesday.

"I've never seen anything like it. I've never waited in line to vote more than maybe 10 minutes," he said. "I drove by several times yesterday, and the line was wrapped all the way around the building."

He added that wait times appeared to be anywhere around three to four hours.

Samantha Harrington was another voter in that line. In an email to 27 News, she said it took her two hours to get in and out of the polling location. But said some people waited longer than that.

Despite the long wait times, Bernier and Harrington said the mood was mostly positive.

The Town of Middleton Clerk is addressing the situation. You can find her response here.