J.J. Watt earns induction into Texans Ring of Honor

HOUSTON, TX. (WKOW) — A former Badger will be honored by the Houston Texans October when he's inducted into the Ring of Honor.
J.J. Watt will officially become the third member of the Ring of Honor during the Texans game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on October 1. He joins Robert C. McNair and Andre Johnson in earning this honor.
The team announced this honor through a series of videos posted to social media and on it's website. The first of which called out the reaction fans had to Watt being drafted back in 2011, saying "it all started with a kid from Wisconsin getting booed on draft night."
9️⃣9️⃣ is coming home 🤘 pic.twitter.com/DHwWVkWUoi— Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) June 12, 2023
Watt spent 10 years with the team. He started in all of the 128 regular season games, playing in seven of eight playoff games. He also earned many accolades — such as three-time Defensive Player of the Year and the Walter Payton Man of the Year — along the way.
And although it took time, Watt is grateful for being accepted into the Houston community. He says he's "unbelievably excited to be coming home" in a video message.
"Damn, am I proud to be a Texan."— Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) June 12, 2023
Drop a message to welcome @JJWatt back home ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/rJMhVDA6tv
Watt played for the Badgers from 2009-2010, starting in all 26 games he played.