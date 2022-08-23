Jacob Blake progressing with physical therapy, two years after being shot

KENOSHA (WKOW) -- It's been two years since a police officer shot Jacob Blake, leading to the unrest in Kenosha.
Officer Rusten Sheskey shot Blake in the back 7 times.
Blake is paralyzed, but continues his recovery and his quest for social justice.
His uncle says Blake is living in Illinois and is progressing with his physical therapy.
He even took a couple of steps recently.
"The therapists are amazed in the advancements that he's been able to make, but no family should have to take on this type of abuse by themselves. There should have been more investigation into the police, sheriff's department and the state," Justin Blake told our affiliate WISN.
Justin Blake is suing Kenosha County Sheriff David Beth, deputies and others over Blake's arrest and subsequent treatment he referred to as torture.
The district attorney says Blake did have a knife and officer Sheskey fired in self-defense.
Sheskey hasn't gone back on patrol duty since the shooting.