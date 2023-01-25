Jane Blain Gilbertson recognized as one of Wisconsin's Most Influential Business Leaders

MADISON (WKOW) -- Jane Blain Gilbertson, owner and President and CEO of Blain's Farm & Fleet, was recently recognized as one of Wisconsin's Most Influential Business Leaders of 2022 by Biztimes Media.
Jane has been recognized for her continued efforts in advocating for women in the workplace, employee quality of life and community diversity. She also gives back to the communities she serves through philanthropic efforts.
The family-owned company was founded in 1955 and has since expanded to over 43 stores spanning Wisconsin, Illinois, Iowa, and Michigan and employs more than 4,400 associates.
She stopped by our WKOW studio Wednesday to sit down with Amber Noggle and Lance Veeser on 27 News at 4.