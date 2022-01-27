 Skip to main content
Janesville 2022 state of the city meeting to be held Thursday

  • Updated
Janesville-City-Sign

Janesville (WKOW) - Janesville city leaders will host the 2022 state of the city meeting Thursday night.

This annual event will provide the public with information about the city's progress in 2021 and a preview of what's to come in 2022. 

The event will feature informational booths staffed by city employees and a presentation from City Manager Mark Freitag.

The open house will begin at 5:00 p.m. on the fourth floor of city hall, followed by City Manager Freitag's presentation from 6:00–7:00 p.m. in the council chambers.

This event is open to the public, and all are welcome to attend. 

