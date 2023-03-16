Janesville 8th-grader detained for terrorist threats

JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- A Janesville eighth-grader was detained Wednesday after reportedly making terrorist threats at Marshall Middle School, according to the Janesville Police Department.
Sgt. Benjamin Thompson said in a Nixle that the middle school School Resource Officer was notified by school administration of a threat made by a 14-year-old eighth-grade student.
The SRO and school administration worked together to find and isolate the student, and no weapons were found in the student's locker or backpack or on their person.
During the investigation, officers spoke to a number of witnesses who told administration about the threat.
Around 2 p.m., officers executed a search warrant at the student's residence and found four firearms and "miscellaneous computerized devices." These items were taken.
Thompson said the student is currently detained at the Rock County Youth Services Center on the charges of terrorist threats.
Investigation into this incident is ongoing.
Thompson also said the investigation was successful because witnesses reported the student's concerning behavior to school administration.
He said if someone has information about a person showing early warning signs of planned violence, they should call the Janesville Police Department at 608-755-3100, the Rock County Communications Center at 608-757-2244, Crime Stoppers at 608-756-3636 or submit a tip on their smartphone using the P3 app.
Callers can remain anonymous.