Janesville announces summer lineup for Music at the Marv

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WKOW) -- Music at the Marv is coming back to Janesville this June.
Starting June 6, free concerts will be held every Thursday night starting at 6:30 p.m. at Lower Courthouse Park.
Drinks and vendors are on hand, and all proceeds from beverage sales will go toward future events hosted by Downtown Janesville, Inc.
You can see the full lineup below:
- June 6 - The Britins
- June 13 - The Mercynaries
- June 20 - Gary the Band
- June 27 - Blackthorn Folly
- July 4 - Frank & Co. Band
- July 11 - Cash Box Kings
- July 18 - Grand Groove Hotel
- July 25 - That 90's Band
- August 1 - Dem Horny Funkers
- August 8 - Whiskey Belles
- August 15 - The Jimmy's
- August 22 - Pink Houses
- August 29 - Neeno Fredricks Project