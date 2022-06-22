Janesville Art Infusion 2022 seeking mural artists

JANESVILLE (WKOW) — Calling all mural artists!
The 2022 Art Infusion event in Janesville is looking for artists to work on large-scale wall murals on three downtown Janesville buildings.
Artists must be 18 or older to apply, and the deadline is July 5. You can apply on your own or as a team, and the artwork submitted must be your own.
On July 8, three artists per location will be selected to complete a sketch design in two weeks. Then, one artist will be selected for each location by July 29.
This is the third year of the Art Infusion event.
You can apply to be a mural artist and learn more information about the call to artists online. You can submit questions to artinfusion2022@gmail.com