Janesville authorities searching for vandalism suspect

JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- The Janesville Police Department and the Janesville Fire Department are asking for the public's help to identify the suspect in a vandalism last month.
The police department posted on Facebook about the vandalism at the parking ramp on North Parker Drive the afternoon of Aug. 18.
JPD said a woman was seen on video expelling a fire extinguisher multiple times, including twice at the camera. Police said she had five children with her.
The department reported it is building code that fire extinguishers are accessible to the public in case of emergencies only.
JPD asks if anyone has information about the investigation to call 608-755-3100, Rock County Communications Center at 608-757-2244, or CrimeStoppers at 608-756-3636.