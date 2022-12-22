 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. Winds
will quickly ramp up by this afternoon behind a cold front, with
gusts of 40 to 50 MPH tonight and Friday. Wind chills will
plummet this afternoon and tonight, dropping to 25 to 35 below
zero for later this afternoon through Friday night.

* WHERE...Portions of south central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult, especially once the
winds pick up. The strong winds could produce near blizzard
conditions at times. Commutes will likely be impacted through
Friday evening. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. The
dangerously cold wind chills as low as 35 below zero could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

Janesville craft store yarn fire being investigated as possible arson

  • Updated
  • 0
Janesville Fire Truck

Janesville Fire Department

JANESVILLE (WKOW) — Janesville authorities are investigating after a craft store's yarn aisle caught fire Wednesday night.

Janesville fire and police departments were dispatched to the Michaels on Deerfield Drive for report of a commercial fire.

Janesville Police Department Lt. Mark Ratzlaff said employees were able to put out the fire and get everyone evacuated.

Ratzlaff said the cause of the fire is unknown at this time, and officials believe the fire may have been smoldering for a few minutes prior to it catching fire.

The incident is being investigated as possible arson.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Rock County Dispatch non-emergency number 608-757-2244.

Tags

Recommended for you