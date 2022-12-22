Janesville craft store yarn fire being investigated as possible arson

JANESVILLE (WKOW) — Janesville authorities are investigating after a craft store's yarn aisle caught fire Wednesday night.
Janesville fire and police departments were dispatched to the Michaels on Deerfield Drive for report of a commercial fire.
Janesville Police Department Lt. Mark Ratzlaff said employees were able to put out the fire and get everyone evacuated.
Ratzlaff said the cause of the fire is unknown at this time, and officials believe the fire may have been smoldering for a few minutes prior to it catching fire.
The incident is being investigated as possible arson.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Rock County Dispatch non-emergency number 608-757-2244.