Janesville Craig High School coach arrested after recording device found in girl’s locker room

JANESVILLE (WKOW) – Janesville police arrested a high school sports coach on Friday after a resource officer was notified about a personal recording device inside a girl’s locker room at the high school.
According to a release, police interviewed and gathered evidence from the school which led to a search warrant being served on S. Lexington Drive in Janesville.
The investigation led to Brian Kitzman, 38, who is a coach for various sports in the Janesville Craig High School athletic department.
Kitzman was arrested for possession of child pornography, violation of privacy and representations depicting nudity. Kitzman is being held at the Rock County Jail.
The incident remains under investigation.
Janesville Police Chief David Moore and Janesville School District Superintendent Mark Holzman will hold a press conference Monday.