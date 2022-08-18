 Skip to main content
Janesville family seeks safe housing after a devastating fire

  • Updated
The family of three said they have nowhere permanent to go following a fire last week. 

JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- A Janesville family is clearing out what's left of their home after a fire last week.

According to a news release, the fire happened in the 1400 block of Greenwich Lane. The Janesville fire department said all of the people inside were able to get out safely. Firefighters were able to save two dogs and two cats while they were working to put out the flames. 

The Cupertinos were staying at the residence while they saved up for a place of their own. JohnPaul Cupertino said their plan was halted when the flames broke out leaving them without a permanent place to stay. 

The family has been provided temporary housing but is seeking somewhere permeant to stay. 

"It's been unreal," Cupertino said. 

With their home gone, picking up the pieces hasn't been easy for the family. Their son Zed has autism, which Cupertino said makes safe housing a top priority.

The Cupertino's said they are hoping to find housing that can meet their son's needs. 

"Somewhere safe for our son, somewhere we can make sure the doors properly lock so he can't easily open them," he explained. 

Cupertino said with some financial struggles and safety limitations, housing remains a hurdle, and having two cats doesn't make things easier. However, for his son Zed, he said leaving the cats nonnegotiable.

The family said they are searching for cat friendly housing so their son can keep his pets. 

"They are where he goes when he has a hard time, they are where he runs to when he needs comfort," Cupertino said. "They sleep with him, they sleep on him, they are his everything."

The family said seeing the bright side has been somewhat clouded by the smoke of the fire but Johnpaul said he's been amazed by the support and kindness of strangers including the pride community and Janesville community. 

"I don't know how to describe the help we've gotten," he added. "The red cross has helped us, the salvation army has helped, hopefully things will come together." 

A GoFundMe has been set up to help the family recover and start fresh. 

