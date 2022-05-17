Janesville high schoolers get chance to learn about career in aviation

JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- A group of Janesville High School students got the chance to explore a potential career in aviation.
Progressive Air pilots landed a Bell 47 helicopter at Janesville Craig High School on Tuesday.
Progressive Air is based out of the Southern Wisconsin Regional Airport in Janesville, specializing in flight and pilot instruction.
Students got to tour the helicopter and learn more about working in aviation.
"There's a huge demand right now for pilots, a huge demand for mechanics out there and anything we can expose them to," Chris Anderson said. "Even to ignite the interest a little bit, ask the questions, start them off on a career towards it, which would be awesome for everybody."
The helicopter is one of four that is available to ride in at EAA AirVenture every year.