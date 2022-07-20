Janesville K-9 Fred passes away after battle with melanoma

JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- Janesville Police Department's K-9 Fred served his last day on Tuesday, passing away surrounded by those who loved him.
The Janesville Police Department said on Facebook Fred has been suffering from melanoma cancer for the last few years, but he "never gave up his drive to serve the community."
K-9 Fred served the department since November of 2015, helping with many criminal apprehensions, drug seizures and public presentations.
Fred passed away peacefully, surrounded by officers, the staff of the Janesville Animal Medical Center and his family, Sergeant Drew Severson and his wife Emily.
He will be honored on Thursday, July 21, 2022 at 11:30 a.m. in front of the Janesville Police Department. Everyone is invited.
A procession will escort Fred from the Janesville Animal Medical Center, South on Milton Avenue, West on Milwaukee Street and North on Jackson Street to the police department.