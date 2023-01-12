Janesville kitchen fire sends 1 to hospital

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WKOW) — The Janesville Fire Department responded to a residential fire Wednesday that sent someone to the hospital.
The department posted on Facebook the fire took place at the second-floor apartment of a multi-family home on Prairie Ave.
Firefighters quickly entered the upper apartment, finding and extinguishing a fire that had "engulfed the kitchen."
The person living in the apartment was taken to the hospital with injuries not considered as life threatening.
The department said the fire was contained to the upper apartment, but the whole home was damaged by smoke and water.
The cause of the fire is undetermined.