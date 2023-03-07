Janesville looking for information dog they say bit a child

JANESVILLE (WKOW) — The Janesville Police Department needs help identifying dog they say bit a child.
Police say the bite happened Sunday around 4 p.m. while in Fourth Ward Park, located on West Racine Street.
Police say the owner let the child pet the dog. It was when the dog was later let off leash that the child was bit.
The dog is described as being gray and white.
Anyone who knows the dog or its owner should contact the Janesville Police Department at 608-755-3100 or the Janesville Area Crime Stoppers at 608-756-3636.