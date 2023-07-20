Janesville man arrested after woman's body found in Beloit

BELOIT, Wis. (WKOW) -- A 45-year-old man has been arrested after a Beloit woman's body was found Wednesday afternoon, according to the Beloit Police Department.
Spokesperson Sarah Lock said officers were dispatched around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday after a body was found near Turtle Town Hall Road and Colley Road in the city.
Lock said a decomposing woman's body was found, though she wasn't initially identified. The woman was later identified as Judy A. Sprigler, 37.
Lock said the cause of her death is pending toxicology results.
Lock said detectives began investigating, and Janesville man Lawrence L. Parker Jr., 45, was arrested for mutilating or hiding a corpse.
She said Parker was held at the Rock County Jail, and there is no threat to the community.
The City of Beloit Police Department offers its sincere condolences to Sprigler's family.