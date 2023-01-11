Janesville man arrested for 10th OWI in liquor store parking lot

JANESVILLE (WKOW) — A Janesville man was arrested for his tenth OWI Tuesday morning.
Janesville Police Department Sgt. Glen Hageman said officers were dispatched shortly after 9 a.m. to the area of Hamilton Avenue and Parkside Drive because a caller said her boyfriend was intoxicated and leaving in his car.
Responding officers found the boyfriend's vehicle in the parking lot of J&R Liquor on Memorial Drive.
During a traffic stop, officers saw the driver may have been impaired.
Hageman said the driver — identified as Daniel Gerblick, 66 — complied with field sobriety tests and was subsequently arrested for OWI - 10th offense.
Gerblick also was cited for operating after suspension and open intoxicants in a motor vehicle.