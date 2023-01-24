Janesville man arrested for 8th OWI after fleeing police 3 times

JANESVILLE (WKOW) — A Janesville man was arrested for his eighth OWI after driving away police multiple times, according to the Janesville Police Department.
Lieutenant Joshua M. Norem said an officer saw a vehicle going through a residential area at an "unreasonable and imprudent" speed shortly after midnight on Tuesday.
The officer conducted a traffic stop, but despite the driver initially pulling over, he fled the scene.
After the vehicle pulled over and drove away twice more, police did a "high-risk traffic stop" near Mineral Point Avenue and N. Walnut Street.
The driver — who Norem identifies as Dustin O'Connor, 40 — was arrested without further incident.
Norem said O'Connor appeared to be under the influence of controlled substances. O'Connor agreed to one field sobriety test but refused to perform others, and the preliminary breath test showed his impairment wasn't alcohol related.
O'Connor had seven prior OWI convictions and was on active community supervision through the Department of Corrections when stopped, according to Norem.
Norem said police referred the following charges: OWI - 8th offense, failure to obey traffic officer/fleeing and parole violation.
O’Connor was taken to the Rock County Jail where he is awaiting an initial appearance.