Janesville man arrested for allegedly burglarizing multiple businesses

JANESVILLE (WKOW) — Janesville Police have taken a suspect into custody they say is responsible for a recent string of overnight business burglaries.
In a Nixle from Lt. Joshua Norem, Janesville Police have taken 12 reports of burglaries to businesses since March 18. Norem said the suspect used a similar point of access to gain entry and called all the burglaries related.
On March 27, Janesville Police responded to a burglary alarm at Bumper to Bumper Auto parts around 1:10 a.m. There, officers noticed forced entry into the building and a "disturbed cash register." Norem said money was taken, but did not specify how much. An employee of the business was able to provide police with the suspect's physical and clothing description.
Later, around 2:45 a.m., officers encountered a man matching the suspect description and in possession of stolen property from the burglary as well as narcotics. The man was identified as Joseph Olson, 37, of Janesville and he was arrested.
Norem said evidence recovered from Olson links him to other burglaries.
Olson has been taken to Rock County Jail on pending charges of burglary, theft, criminal damage to property, possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia and a probation violation.
The investigation into the burglaries remains open.