Janesville man arrested for disturbance where he armed himself with gun

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WKOW) — Janesville police arrested a man Sunday after the agency says he armed himself with a gun during a disturbance.
Sergeant Rogelio Carrasco said officers were dispatched to a disturbance on Mole Avenue near N. Oakhill Road around 1 a.m.
Carrasco said John Rudolf Oehrke, 40, armed himself with a handgun during the incident.
Officers arrested Oehrke without issue and seized the gun. A breath test showed Oehrke was under the influence of an intoxicant.
Carrasco said Oehrke had a previous domestic-related conviction that banned him from using or owning firearms.
Oehrke was taken to the Rock County Jail for intoxicated use of a firearm, prohibited person in possession of a firearm and disorderly conduct/domestic violence while armed.