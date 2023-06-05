 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY EXTENDED FOR SOUTHERN, EASTERN, AND
CENTRAL WISCONSIN...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has extended the
Air Quality Advisory for PM2.5 which will now remain in effect
until midnight tonight. This advisory affects people living in
the following counties: Columbia, Dane, Dodge, Fond du Lac, Green,
Green Lake, Iowa, Jefferson, Kenosha, Lafayette, Marquette,
Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Racine, Rock, Sauk, Sheboygan, Walworth,
Washington, Waukesha.

Smoke originating from wildfires in Quebec, Canada continues
impacting PM2.5 concentrations at the surface across much of the
state. The air quality index is expected to range from the
UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS level to the UNHEALTHY level
across the advisory area. In general, the lowest
PM2.5 concentrations are expected to the northwest and southeast,
while the highest concentrations are expected within the corridor
south of a Minneapolis/St Paul, MN to Ironwood, MI line and north
of a Dubuque, IA to Green Bay, WI line. It is recommended that
people with heart or lung disease, older adults, and children
avoid prolonged or heavy exertion, while everyone else should
reduce prolonged or heavy exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

Janesville man arrested for disturbance where he armed himself with gun

  • Updated
  • 0
Janesville Police squad car

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WKOW) — Janesville police arrested a man Sunday after the agency says he armed himself with a gun during a disturbance. 

Sergeant Rogelio Carrasco said officers were dispatched to a disturbance on Mole Avenue near N. Oakhill Road around 1 a.m. 

Carrasco said John Rudolf Oehrke, 40, armed himself with a handgun during the incident.

Officers arrested Oehrke without issue and seized the gun. A breath test showed Oehrke was under the influence of an intoxicant.

Carrasco said Oehrke had a previous domestic-related conviction that banned him from using or owning firearms. 

Oehrke was taken to the Rock County Jail for intoxicated use of a firearm, prohibited person in possession of a firearm and disorderly conduct/domestic violence while armed.

