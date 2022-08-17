Janesville man arrested for OWI following fight on I-39/90

DANE COUNTY (WKOW) -- A man from Janesville has been arrested for his fifth OWI after a fight on the interstate in Dane County, according to a news release from the Wisconsin State Patrol.
Sgt. Johnson said this happened on Tuesday at about 5 p.m. on I-39/90 northbound near Albion.
Troopers responded to the area, near the Dane and Rock County border, for a report of a fight between several people on the interstate.
The fight was broken up, and then troopers noticed signs of impairment from the driver.
When asked to take a sobriety test, Taylor Rodriguez refused. The 29-year-old was arrested for fifth offence OWI.