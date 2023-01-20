Janesville man calls 911 on himself claiming he 'tried to kill his wife'

JANESVILLE (WKOW) — A Janesville man is in custody after telling a 911 call center he tried to kill his wife, according to the Janesville Police Department.
Lt. Mark Ratzlaff said officers were dispatched to South Franklin Street near Wilson Street for an attempted homicide on Wednesday.
Ratzlaff said the 911 call center got a call from a man who told the call taker he "just tried to kill his wife."
The man — who Ratzlaff identifies as Cory Ary, 33 — was on the scene when officers arrived. He was cooperative with authorities and taken into custody.
Ratzlaff said the victim was taken to the hospital and treated for her injuries.
Ary is being held in custody under charges of first-degree attempted homicide and domestic violence.
Ratzlaff said no further information is being released at this time.