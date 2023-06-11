Janesville man charged in relation to Fitchburg shots fired incident

FITCHBURG, Wis. (WKOW) -- A 42-year-old Janesville man has been charged in relation to a shots fired incident last month, according to the Fitchburg Police Department.
Larry A. Burrell appeared in Dane County Circuit Court on charges from a shots fired report on May 7. He was charged with 1st Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety and Felon in Possession of a Firearm.
Burrell was originally taken into custody by Fitchburg Police on May 22 for violating his extended supervision. Police said at the time of his arrest, he was on extended supervision from a conviction related to a 2019 arrest.
The May 7 incident happened in the 2000 block of Pike Drive. Investigating officers learned an argument led to a physical fight, which ended in gunshots.
Police said they received multiple tips from community members during the investigation.