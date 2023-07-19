 Skip to main content
Janesville man charged with drug, gun and child pornography crimes

Kyle Richards mug

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WKOW) -- A Janesville man has been charged on a number of counts, including drug and child pornography charges, according to the Janesville Police Department.

In a Nixle, the department states Kyle Richards, 34, of Janesville is charged with distributing cocaine, possessing cocaine for distribution, maintaining a drug house, possessing a firearm as a felon and producing child pornography. 

The department states an indictment alleges Richards distributed cocaine in 2022 and had four handguns in 2023. 

In January 2023, he used a minor to create sexually explicit content, according to the department.

If convicted on all charges, the department states Richards may face up to 70 years in prison.

