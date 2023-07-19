Janesville man charged with drug, gun and child pornography crimes

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WKOW) -- A Janesville man has been charged on a number of counts, including drug and child pornography charges, according to the Janesville Police Department.
In a Nixle, the department states Kyle Richards, 34, of Janesville is charged with distributing cocaine, possessing cocaine for distribution, maintaining a drug house, possessing a firearm as a felon and producing child pornography.
The department states an indictment alleges Richards distributed cocaine in 2022 and had four handguns in 2023.
In January 2023, he used a minor to create sexually explicit content, according to the department.
If convicted on all charges, the department states Richards may face up to 70 years in prison.