Janesville man charged with sexually assaulting children in 2007

JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- A Janesville man was arrested Tuesday on multiple counts of sexually assaulting a child, according to the Janesville Police Department.
Lt. Mark Ratzlaff said an investigation into Kyle Dean, 33, began earlier this year for crimes that took place in 2007 in Janesville. Ratzlaff said there were multiple victims.
On Tuesday, law enforcement executed a search warrant at a residence on South Orchard Street near Rockport Road.
Ratzlaff said Dean was arrested and taken to the Rock County Jail. He faces three counts of first-degree sexual assault of a child.