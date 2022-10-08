 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Janesville man killed in motorcycle crash

  • Updated
  • 0
Crash generic

ROCK COUNTY (WKOW) -- A 30-year-old Janesville man was killed after crashing his motorcycle into a semi-trailer in Lima Township on Friday night.

According to a news release from Rock County Sergeant Andrew Reed, the motorcycle driver was heading westbound on Highway 59 around 6:15 p.m. when he went to pass multiple cars.

While attempting to avoid an oncoming car, he then swerved back in the westbound lanes and hit the semi-trailer, Reed says. He was killed in the crash.

The Rock County Medical Examiner's Office may release the man's name at a later date.

Tags

Recommended for you