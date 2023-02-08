Janesville man sentenced after posting videos of himself with a gun

MADISON (WKOW) — A Janesville man was sentenced Tuesday after he posted multiple videos of himself with a gun, according to the Office of U.S. Attorney Timothy M. O’Shea.
Alfonso Randall, 40, was sentenced to three years in prison for felon in possession of a firearm. He plead guilty to this charge in October 2022.
In February 2021, O’Shea said Randall interfered with police officers who were conducting a traffic stop of another person.
Officers later found video that Randall posted after the traffic stop, which included him threatening law enforcement and pointing a handgun toward the camera. There was also a video of him shooting the gun at a firing range.
Randall was convicted in 2001, 2002 and 2009 for trafficking drugs, and is not allowed to possess a firearm as a result.
At the sentencing, Judge William Conley acknowledged Randall's claim that he was trying to keep police accountable, but said Randall should have respected officer's directions when they told him to stop interfering. Conley also said if Randall wanted to hold people accountable, he should obey the law himself.
Conley said Randall instead was showing reckless video images, and when officers searched his residence, they found guns hidden about the house that were accessible to teenagers that were living there.
The court found Randall was endangering others by promoting dangerous gun behavior. O’Shea said Randall agreed with that assessment.