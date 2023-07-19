Janesville man sentenced to more than a decade in prison for robbing 4 stores in an hour

MADISON (WKOW) -- A Janesville man has been sentenced to prison for multiple armed robberies, according to the Office of U.S. Attorney Timothy O'Shea.
Devonti Wilson, 38, was sentenced to 13 years in prison for armed robbery and brandishing a firearm to further a crime of violence. The prison term will be followed by five years of supervised release.
O'Shea said Wilson pleaded guilty to the charge in March 2023.
In 2020, Wilson committed four armed robberies in Janesville, according to O'Shea. Wilson robbed three gas stations and a Walgreens within an hour, brandishing a gun at an employee at each robbery.
Police arrested Wilson shortly after his last robbery.
O'Shea said at the time of these offenses, Wilson was convicted of multiple felonies and wasn't allowed to have a firearm. He also was on active state supervision for a robbery conviction.
Judge William Conley told Wilson at the sentencing the money Wilson stole "paled in comparison to the terrorism he imposed on each employee."
Conley said a "significant sentence" was needed as previous sentences hadn't deterred Wilson from a life of crime.