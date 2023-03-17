Janesville middle school threats prompt school safety conversations

JANESVILLE (WKOW) --An eighth-grade student in Janesville is in custody after reportedly making terrorist threats at Marshall Middle School.
Around 8:30 Wednesday morning a Marshall resource officer was notified by school administrations of a threat made by a fourteen-year-old student. The incident, and others across Wisconsin, is now putting a spotlight on school security.
The Director of the Office of School Safety at the Wisconsin Department of Justice, Trish Kilpin, says they are doing whatever they can to keep students safe.
"School Safety is comprehensive," Kilpin said. "It includes physically protecting our building, making sure that we identify prohibited behaviors, that we address mental health concerns, but it also includes a health school culture and climate."
Kilpin says part of this is for administration and resource officers to establish trust with students. She says if students feel adults will handle their concerns effectively and efficiently, they are more likely to report suspicious behavior.
"Sometimes students worry that we will make things worse as adults," Kilpin said. "So, we want to promote a culture of help seeking and reporting as opposed to secrecy."
Kilpin says that 81% of the time, someone know about a person's plan to cause violence at school.
If you know or have heard about a school threat, make sure to speak up.