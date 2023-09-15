Janesville nurse sentenced for stealing fentanyl from hospital

MADISON (WKOW) -- A Janesville nurse has been sentenced for stealing fentanyl from the hospital where she worked, according to the Office of U.S. Attorney Timothy O'Shea.
Dawn Drum, 54, was sentenced to 15 months in prison for product tampering when she was a registered nurse with SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital in Janesville in 2021. The prison sentence will be followed by one year of supervised release.
She is also required to pay a $30,000 fine immediately.
Drum pleaded guilty to the charge in May 2023.
Court documents show Drum took fentanyl out of vials, replacing it with saline solution. She then returned the vials to a machine that automatically gave medication to patients.
An audit of Drum's activities showed she had an "excessive pattern" of fentanyl overrides and wastes compared to other employees, which prompted the investigation.
Drum expressed remorse for her actions at the sentencing, saying she was driven to it by her opioid addiction. She said the harm she caused to her patients would haunt her for the rest of her life.
Judge William Conley said that he understood it was out of character, but her decision to steal fentanyl and replace it with saline solution harmed others. Because of that, she needs to "face the consequences" of her actions.