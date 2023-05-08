Janesville nurse takes plea after tampering with fentanyl vials at hospital

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WKOW) -- A Janesville nurse plead guilty to tampering with fentanyl vials, according to the Office of United States Attorney Timothy M. O’Shea.
Dawn Drum, 54, of Janesville was charged with product tampering back when she was a registered nurse with SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital in Janesville in 2021.
Court documents state Drum tampered with vials of fentanyl by taking the drug out of vials and replacing it with saline solution then resealing the vials. She then put the vials back into a Pyxis machine, which is an automated medication dispensing system.
An audit of Drum's Pyxis interactions showed she had an "excessive pattern" of fentanyl overrides and wastes compared to other employees, according to a release from the office. When she was asked to do a drug test, she refused and resigned from her position.
According to the plea agreement, the parties involved are recommending a sentence of 18 months in prison and $30,000 in fines to be paid immediately upon sentencing.
The minimum penalties for her charge are 10 years in prison and $250,000 in fines.
Drum's sentencing hearing has yet to be scheduled.