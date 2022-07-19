Janesville organizations collecting hygiene items for community members in need

JANESVILLE (WKOW) — Two organizations in Janesville are teaming up to collect items for community members in need.
SSM Health and Youth2Youth 4 Change are partnering together for a hygiene drive. Through July 25, they're collecting personal hygiene and laundry items at SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital – Janesville and SSM Health Dean Medical Group – Janesville East. There will be labeled donation areas at the hospital employee entrance, chapel, clinic garden level and second floor.
According to Youth2Youth 4 Change Director Debbie Fischer, the drive is a part of a service project. Hygiene items are something those facing poverty and homelessness "shared the need for" during the organization's outings.
Some of the items on the wish list for donations include: toothbrushes and toothpaste, travel size shampoo and conditioner, individually wrapped soaps and deodorant, feminine hygiene products and laundry detergent pods.
At the end of the drive, Youth2Youth 4 Change will bag and distribute items to community members in need.