Janesville, Pleasant Prairie police ask for help in identifying attempted burglary suspects

JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- The Janesville Police Department is asking for the public's help finding people accused of trying to burglarize two homes earlier this week.
In a Nixle, Deputy Chief Chad Pearson said officers responded to a home in the area of Clover Lane and Calgary Lane around 2:30 p.m. on Monday.
The suspects left by the time police arrived, and the homeowner was home at the time.
A female suspect arrived in a black SUV and knocked on the home's front door. When the homeowner didn't answer, the woman left in the SUV.
Minutes later, a blue Nissan sedan arrived. Two suspects wearing black surgical masks got out of the vehicle, went around to the back of the home and tried to break in through a sliding glass door.
They ran away when the homeowner confronted them.
The following day, police investigated a similar burglary attempt in Pleasant Prairie -- with similar suspects and a blue Nissan sedan.
Pleasant Prairie and Janesville Police have confirmed the incidents are related and are working on investigating them.
If anyone has information, contact the Janesville Police Department at 608-755-3100, Rock County Communications at 608-757-2244, CrimeStoppers at 608-756-3636 or submit a tip on your smartphone using the P3 Tips app.